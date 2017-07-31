Ace Hardware donates fans to Salvation Army

One local group is helping prepare families for when hotter temperatures return.

"There are families that are waiting today to receive the fans. I tell you, a lot of families are going to be really appreciative in the days to come," says Major Mark Anderson, Salvation Army.

Ace Hardware donated more than 140 fans to the salvation army Monday. They're going to families who can't afford to keep cool this summer.

The company says they're able to do this because of customer donations.

"Families in need, making sure they get cooled down in the heat of summer, it's just the right thing for us to do," says Mike Clark, Ace Hardware.

This is an annual, company wide event.

The Salvation Army says if you have an extra fan that you may not need, you can drop it off at their location on north 27th and Potter.



