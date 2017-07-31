Rep. Fortenberry takes on Town Halls in Lincoln

Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.

Many of the hundreds in attendance questioned his support of several failed bills aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.

"I am that person that is sitting there anxious every day because this is my life and if we cut Medicaid, my doctors — many of them have talked about moving out of state because they can't afford to stay here," Amanda Gershon said.

"I think it's important to talk about this, what the House tried to do, what the Senate could not do, some of the good things that were in the house bill, some of the problematic things that were in the house bill that caused such divisiveness,” Fortenberry said in an interview with Channel 8. “Right now in Congress, we've talked about refinancing the health care system, but not a better delivery care mechanism and that really is an answer for most people."

Concerned constituents also voiced apprehension over the future of renewable energy in America.

"If we don't succeed in reducing carbon emissions and soon, our finest efforts to reduce carbon emissions won't matter very much," a town hall attendee said.

Fortenberry says the measure needs to be more of a priority in the future.

But one topic that heated things at both meetings was the Congressman's vocal support of bringing British child Charlie Gard to the U.S. so he could receive treatment for a rare genetic disorder -- something he was denied at British hospitals.

Constituents said their needs should come first.

“How could you do that and still come to us with an email saying you are so concerned for this one little child from another country?” one woman said.

“I do not apologize for standing up for a child who had a chance at successful treatment in the United States,” Fortenberry defended, with many spectators applauding.

Congressman Fortenberry will continue his town hall tour Tuesday in Fremont and West Point.

He'll wrap up meetings on Wednesday in Columbus and Norfolk.