Rep. Fortenberry takes on Town Halls in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rep. Fortenberry takes on Town Halls in Lincoln

Rep. Fortenberry takes on Town Halls in Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.

Many of the hundreds in attendance questioned his support of several failed bills aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.

"I am that person that is sitting there anxious every day because this is my life and if we cut Medicaid, my doctors — many of them have talked about moving out of state because they can't afford to stay here," Amanda Gershon said.

"I think it's important to talk about this, what the House tried to do, what the Senate could not do, some of the good things that were in the house bill, some of the problematic things that were in the house bill that caused such divisiveness,” Fortenberry said in an interview with Channel 8. “Right now in Congress, we've talked about refinancing the health care system, but not a better delivery care mechanism and that really is an answer for most people."

Concerned constituents also voiced apprehension over the future of renewable energy in America.

"If we don't succeed in reducing carbon emissions and soon, our finest efforts to reduce carbon emissions won't matter very much," a town hall attendee said.

Fortenberry says the measure needs to be more of a priority in the future.

But one topic that heated things at both meetings was the Congressman's vocal support of bringing British child Charlie Gard to the U.S. so he could receive treatment for a rare genetic disorder -- something he was denied at British hospitals.

Constituents said their needs should come first.

“How could you do that and still come to us with an email saying you are so concerned for this one little child from another country?” one woman said.

“I do not apologize for standing up for a child who had a chance at successful treatment in the United States,” Fortenberry defended, with many spectators applauding.

Congressman Fortenberry will continue his town hall tour Tuesday in Fremont and West Point.

He'll wrap up meetings on Wednesday in Columbus and Norfolk.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

  • LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

  • Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield. 

    More >>

    Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.