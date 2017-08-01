Lincoln police uses taser

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln police were monitoring the area of 14th & A St. they say a man refused to follow the officers orders. He then physically attacked the officer.

The officer then took out his taser and tased the suspect. Lincoln police say the suspect was not cooperating.



After getting tased the suspect was taken to the hospital; but he's now in police custody.

Lincoln police say he will be charged for several things.



As protocol the captain at the Lincoln Police Department says the officer responsible for using the taser has to be formally questioned.