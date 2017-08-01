Lincoln police uses taser

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...More >>
Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.More >>
Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.More >>
The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.More >>
The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.More >>
A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene. The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers. One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene. The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers. One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield.More >>
Officials say all 21 lambs equipped with tracking collars for a study of bighorn sheep in northwest Nebraska have died.More >>
Officials say all 21 lambs equipped with tracking collars for a study of bighorn sheep in northwest Nebraska have died.More >>
32–year–old Tiffany Seager is the wife and mother of three. She loves her family dearly. Seager is recovering from a drug addiction. It's something that almost cost her one of the things she adores the most--her kids. The state stepped in and took them away because of her drug use in 2014. "I was addicted to meth. I was at the point where nothing was going to stop me.More >>
32–year–old Tiffany Seager is the wife and mother of three. She loves her family dearly. Seager is recovering from a drug addiction. It's something that almost cost her one of the things she adores the most--her kids. The state stepped in and took them away because of her drug use in 2014. "I was addicted to meth. I was at the point where nothing was going to stop me.More >>