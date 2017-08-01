Man tazed after attacking Lincoln Police officer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man tazed after attacking Lincoln Police officer

Posted: Updated:

A Lincoln Police officer patrolling the area of 14th and A around 1 a.m. Tuesday stopped to question 28-year-old Lars Craig and his girlfriend. Police say the officer smelled marijuana on the two. They say when he asked them to sit, Craig ran off. The officer chased him, and police say when he caught up, Craig started fumbling in his back-pack.

Police say the officer repeatedly told Craig to stop, and when the man continued, the officer grabbed him in a bear hug. Police say a loaded gun fell out of the backpack. They say Craig continued to ignore commands.

Eventually, they had to taze him. Craig was arrested for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and assault on an officer. 

