Trailer home destroyed by overnight fire

Putting in a reduced speed zone in northeast Lincoln was a topic of debate at the City Council Monday night. Concerned parents are pushing to make changes near 84th and Leighton in Lincoln. They want to put in place a reduced speed zone in the area. The group says it's too dangerous for kids traveling to and from school at Kahoa Elementary. Monday, Their voices were heard at City Council. City Council Cyndi Lamm said, "I think it's important to protect the children in northea...

More >>