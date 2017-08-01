Survey suggests more growth ahead for Midwest economy - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Survey suggests more growth ahead for Midwest economy

Survey suggests more growth ahead for Midwest economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A monthly survey of business leaders suggested a drop in business conditions but still indicated the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states.

A report released Tuesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index dropped to 56.1 last month from 62.3 in June. The May figure was 55.5.         Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says it ``points to solid growth for both manufacturing and nonmanufacturing for the second half of 2017.''

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

