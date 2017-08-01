Homemade Firework Injury in North Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln police were monitoring the area of 14th & A St. they say a man refused to follow the officers orders. He then physically attacked the officer. The officer then took out his taser and tased the suspect.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln fire and rescue is investigating what led to a mobile home catching fire overnight.More >>
Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.More >>
The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield.More >>
Officials say all 21 lambs equipped with tracking collars for a study of bighorn sheep in northwest Nebraska have died.More >>
A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene. The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers. One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...More >>
