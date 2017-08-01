One man injured after potato gun explodes in North Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One man injured after potato gun explodes in North Lincoln

One man injured after potato gun explodes in North Lincoln

A man was taken to the hospital after his potato gun exploded.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, are on the scene of a firework injury just north of 48th & Adams.

We're told that a homemade device, similar to a potato gun, exploded in a person's hand.

The victim was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We'll bring you more details when they are made available.

