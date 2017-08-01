Sheriff says inmate died after declining some treatment

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

WAHOO, Neb. (AP)

A grand jury will investigate the death of a Saunders County Jail inmate who a sheriff says declined some medical treatment.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Imus died in a hospital Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in his cell. Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation whenever someone dies in custody.

Imus had been arrested in Dodge County on drug charges Wednesday. Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Monday that Imus refused to eat or take insulin for his diabetes while in the Fremont jail. The sheriff says Imus was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him fit for confinement at the Saunders County Jail, which holds Dodge County inmates detained longer than 24 hours.

Stukenholtz says Imus eventually ate and consented to treatment but then took ill Saturday.