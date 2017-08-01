Nonjury trial set for woman accused of killing daughter, 4 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nonjury trial set for woman accused of killing daughter, 4

Nonjury trial set for woman accused of killing daughter, 4

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MADISON, Neb. (AP)

        A trial has been scheduled for a Norfolk woman accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter.
        Court records say the trial of 22-year-old Carla Montoya is set to begin Nov. 1. On Monday she waived her right to a jury trial, so a district judge in Madison County will hear the evidence and render a verdict.        

        Montoya has pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors say Montoya told police she had tossed her 4-year-old daughter, Caylee, into a bed three times on March 12 and that the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall.
 

