Officials say fireworks blast injured man in Omaha suburb

Police say a loaded gun fell out of the backpack. They say Craig continued to ignore commands.
Lincoln Police are investigating an indecent exposure case on the Jamaica Trail.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, are on the scene of a firework injury just north of 48th & Adams.
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln fire and rescue is investigating what led to a mobile home catching fire overnight.
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...
Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.
The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene. The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers. One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...
Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield.
Another nice day with slightly warmer temperatures...
