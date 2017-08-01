Officials say fireworks blast injured man in Omaha suburb - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a fireworks blast has injured a man in an Omaha suburb.

        Medics were dispatched around 8:10 Sunday night to a home in Papillion (puh-PIHL'-yuhn), where they treated Mark Amdor for burns and other wounds. He was taken to an Omaha hospital.

        Papillion Fire Chief Bill Bowes says Amdor was trying to light the fireworks when the fuse fell out. Bowes says it blew up when Amdor tried to put the fuse back in the device.

