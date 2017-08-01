Creighton students recognized for community service

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Creighton University was recognized by the Princeton Review for its students commitment to community service.

As part of the publication's profiles of the top 382 colleges and universities in the country, CU ranked No. 12 in community service and No. 16 for most religious students.

“Our students are consistently examining the complex issues of the world and seeking means to understand them and be of service. For many years, Creighton has given students the opportunity to take classroom knowledge and find routes to global engagement," Mary Chase, vice provost for enrollment management, said. "We take great pride in preparing the imaginative, broadly trained, ethical, compassionate, faith-filled, globally minded solution-seekers of tomorrow.”

The schools on the Princeton Review list are not ranked in any specific order overall.