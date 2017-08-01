Kindness Rocks project inspiring hope in Kearney

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Kearney Kindness Rocks project is an international movement that's recently found its way to Buffalo County.

"You paint the rocks and you place them randomly throughout your community," said Kearney Kindness Rocks founder, Kelsey Ross. "Then people stumble upon them and find them and hopefully it makes their day a little better and inspires kindness in this world."

Ross brought the project to area for a very special reason.

"There's been a lot of tragic deaths in Kearney lately through people taking their own lives of all ages," she said. "This is just another step to making people know that kindness is a priority."

If you are inspired by this kindness movement, it is easy to participate.

"You'll paint a rock and you'll reference our facebook group on the back," said Ross. "Then when you go place this somewhere, they can ask to be in our group and they can post a picture that they actually found the rock."

Dozens of these posts, like Anette's, are showing these little stones are making a big impact.

"She found the rock on one of her walks and it just said blessed on it, just one word, it was a very beautiful rock and it basically changed her whole walk," said Ross. "It changed her perspective on what she was out doing that day and made her think about how blessed she was in her life with everything. So, that was just a really nice story."

Ross said it is stories like this that inspires her to keep the project going

"I think for all of the people in our group to see that, you know, that it really does impact people's lives, or even if it can just make them smile for a minute, that's definitely what we're after," said Ross.

Now organizers say the city is in support of Kearney kindness rocks but they're asking all of us to follow a few guidelines when hiding our rocks.

"We contacted the city to just make sure we were kind of following procedure with them," said Ross. "They wanted to be sure that people didn't place any rocks in any hazardous area where they can be hit by mowers or trimmers or stuff like that, or places on the trails where they would be a trip hazard."

When painting, Ross recommends using acrylic paint. She said paint pens are an easy way to write on the rocks, and she recommends protects the rocks from the elements by using a sealer, like Mod Podge.