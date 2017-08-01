Peter Pan Park hosts eclipse speaker

On Tuesday, a local librarian spoke to kids about events at Lincoln's Libraries surrounding the upcoming solar eclipse.

This event was part of Lincoln Parks and Recreation's free 'Crunch and Lunch' program, held at Peter Pan Park during summer break.

The daily program serves breakfast and lunch, and has many activities and speakers for kids.



"Basically we all come together at the library; there are 5 different stations that people can choose from. They're going to watch some safety videos from experts through NASA and other organizations. Then they will get to go through and choose what to do," said librarian Shelley Ruterbories.

The kids were able to participate in hands–on activities similar to the ones available at the libraries.



"There's just a brief window where it is safe to look at an eclipse, and so we want people to be aware of that danger, said Ruterbories.

Shelley Ruterbories says these events are an extra step you can take to be educated about the eclipse.



"I would add just for parents to do the leg work ahead of time and be aware of what is happening during an eclipse and then during the actual event, make sure that they are engaged with their children, talking about what is happening, look for educational purpose so that they can be sure to be safe," said Ruterbories.

The first library eclipse event was yesterday and there will be 5 more in the next two weeks.

http://lincolnlibraries.org/libraries-host-solar-eclipse-events/