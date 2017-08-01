Crews stop overflow from blocked sewer line

City crews this morning removed a piece of construction debris that blocked a sanitary sewer line and caused an estimated 3,000 gallons wastewater to be released from a manhole near 84th Street and Pioneers Blvd. Public Works and Utilities cleaned up the spill by 4 p.m. today.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) worked with the Public Works and Utilities Department to reduce the environmental impact of the spill and protect public health. John Chess, LLCHD Environmental Health Supervisor, said only a small amount of wastewater reached Antelope Creek, but there is a small risk of coming in contact with bacteria. The City Parks and Recreation Department has posted signs at the dog run east of Holmes Lake advising people to keep pets from drinking from the creek or entering it for the next 24 hours.

For more information on the overflow, contact Brian Kramer with the Wastewater Collection division at 402-441-7961. More information on wastewater operations is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: wastewater).