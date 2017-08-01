A Lincoln woman is chased by a coyote near Holmes Lake

Police say a loaded gun fell out of the backpack. They say Craig continued to ignore commands.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an indecent exposure case on the Jamaica Trail.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, are on the scene of a firework injury just north of 48th & Adams.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln fire and rescue is investigating what led to a mobile home catching fire overnight.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...More >>
A grand jury will investigate the death of a Saunders County Jail inmate who a sheriff says declined some medical treatment.More >>
Healthcare was a hot topic during Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's double dose of town hall meetings in Lincoln Monday.More >>
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a 15-year-old boy whose family sued the Nebraska State Patrol to keep him from being put on the state's public sex offender registry for a juvenile case in Minnesota.More >>
Contaminated water reached Antelope Creek, so Holmes Lake Dog Park users need to avoid the water!More >>
