Back to school Backpack safety

As the first day of school inches closer, parents and their children are flocking to the store to stock up on school supplies and the latest trend–setting backpacks.

But that style could come at a cost to your health.

Pediatric chiropractor Dr. Christina Abadia warns this is becoming a fad she would like to see stop.

“This [problem] is relatively new,” she said. “And when the school season starts I do see more children coming in.”

More than 14,000 children experience backpack related injuries and 5,000 more are sent to the emergency room for those injuries each year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The injury is usually caused because a backpack is too heavy, or doesn't fit correctly.

“That's what causes the back pain, shoulder pain, muscle spasms and later on muscular deformity,” Abadia said.

To select the right backpack for your child, Abadia recommends choosing one that is proportional to your child’s body, with wider straps and more compartments so that the weight of books and binders can be more evenly distributed.

“You want to just make sure that it fits them its not too loose and it's not to tight either, find a happy medium,” she said.

If you’re having trouble finding one that works, some Lincoln stores are there to help.

Scheels provides backpack fittings free of charge.

When it comes time to wear the backpack to school, Abadia said it's weight shouldn't exceed 10 percent of your child's body weight.

If your child does experience back pain, Abadia recommends seeing a chiropractor.