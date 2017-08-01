Hickman firefighter honored after 40 years of service

Cancer, it's a diagnosis no one wants to hear, but that's not stopping firefighter Bruce Messenger from doing his job.

Messenger has been a firefighter for 40 years. He's fought fires and rescued people, but recently he's been fighting a different battle.

A year and a half ago, Bruce was diagnosed with Cancer in his kidneys and brain.

Messenger said, "I hate relying on people and now I'm the one that needs help. Where am I to them? And that's why I knew I was going to miss it, if I retired."

But he's vowed to continue working.

Tuesday, he was honored by the governor for his service as an honorary admiral in the Nebraska Navy, nominated by his daughter Dawn.

"I was absolutely speechless, my firefighters say I can't shut up. When I was fire chief for a while, they would always say, if Bruce is there the meeting's going to go long cause he won't shut up, and I was speechless," says Messenger.

To many, Bruce is a hero, with the physical and mental demands that the job brings, it's a challenge for anyone; let alone someone battling a ravaging disease.

His wife Charlene Messenger, who's served Hickman Fire for 37 years, says, "He's a very strong teacher and people are inspired to follow him."

However, Bruce will be the first to tell you he's just doing his duty.

"I'm not here for the glory...even though we look good in the red trucks going down the street, but we're here for the people, the people that care," added Messenger.

Bruce does say he's doing better and he does plan to continue work in some capacity. The mayor of Hickman gave out the award from the governor and city.