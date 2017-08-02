Newspaper Carrier calls 911 after spotting house on fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a fire early this morning in northeast Lincoln.

Crews responded to the backside of a home near 64th and Benton just after 5 a.m. this morning.

A newspaper carrier noticed the fire and call 911. She also knocked on the door to get the owner out of the home.

One person and 4 pets made it out safely from the structure. No injuries were reported.

LFR reports minor damage to the home.

The amount of damage and cost have not yet been determined at this time.