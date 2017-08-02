Gun stolen from unlocked car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun stolen from unlocked car

Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny from vehicle near Boxelder Drive and S 66th, that's in a neighborhood near 56th and South. Police say someone took a gun from an unlocked car sometime between July 22nd and July 23rd.

There have been at least six other burglary and larceny from auto cases in recent weeks. Police are looking to see if this case is connected to the others.

