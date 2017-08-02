LSO: Items stolen in burglary near Branched Oak Lake recovered in Saline Co.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says items stolen in a burglary southeast of Branched Oak Lake on July 31st have since been recovered by the Saline Co. Sheriff's Office.

They say the nearly $5000 of jewelry and tools were found in a car in Saline Co.

Deputies have been investigating a series of break-ins near Branched Oak Lake, and have a suspect in this most recent case. However, no arrests have been made pending further investigation into whether the break-ins are connected.