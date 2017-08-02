Block of concrete thrown at Lincoln Police cruiser windshield

A Lincoln Police cruiser was driving northbound on 40th, approaching San Mateo Street early Wednesday morning when he heard a loud noise. Police say his windshield caved in, and shattered.

The officer pulled over, initially concerned someone was shooting at his vehicle.

Police later found a baseball-sized circular piece of concrete that had been thrown at the windshield. They say it's consistent with three other similar vandalism cases in the area in June, where cars were struck by concrete or bricks. They're looking for anyone responsible, and ask you to contact police immediately if you know anything.