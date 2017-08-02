Texas woman bikes her way into Lincoln

A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare near Holmes Lake Tuesday Morning. Denise Howell was riding her bike to work on the west side of the lake near this dam before 7:30 a.m. That's when she said a coyote crossed in front of her, then went after her. "He walked off to the side.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare near Holmes Lake Tuesday Morning. Denise Howell was riding her bike to work on the west side of the lake near this dam before 7:30 a.m. That's when she said a coyote crossed in front of her, then went after her. "He walked off to the side.More >>
Police later found a baseball-sized circular piece of concrete that had been thrown at the windshield.More >>
Police later found a baseball-sized circular piece of concrete that had been thrown at the windshield.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a small fire early this morning in northeast Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a small fire early this morning in northeast Lincoln.More >>
The Trump administration has provided a disaster declaration for 18 Nebraska counties.More >>
The Trump administration has provided a disaster declaration for 18 Nebraska counties.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says items stolen in a burglary southeast of Branched Oak Lake on July 31st have since been recovered by the Saline Co. Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says items stolen in a burglary southeast of Branched Oak Lake on July 31st have since been recovered by the Saline Co. Sheriff's Office.More >>
Contaminated water reached Antelope Creek, so Holmes Lake Dog Park users need to avoid the water!More >>
Contaminated water reached Antelope Creek, so Holmes Lake Dog Park users need to avoid the water!More >>
Police say a loaded gun fell out of the backpack. They say Craig continued to ignore commands.More >>
Police say a loaded gun fell out of the backpack. They say Craig continued to ignore commands.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, are on the scene of a firework injury just north of 48th & Adams.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, are on the scene of a firework injury just north of 48th & Adams.More >>
More than 14,000 children experience backpack related injuries and 5,000 more are sent to the emergency room for those injuries each year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.More >>
More than 14,000 children experience backpack related injuries and 5,000 more are sent to the emergency room for those injuries each year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.More >>
One more warm day before cooler air makes its way in...More >>
One more warm day before cooler air makes its way in...More >>