Texas woman bikes her way into Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Tracy Herbert, fifth generation Texan, peddled her way into the capital city in the hopes to bring Diabetes Awareness. She is biking from the west coast to the east coast; she started in San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge and her finish line is the New York City Brooklyn Bridge.

"The ride is to celebrate beating the odds and thriving in spite of this difficult disease. I will provide encouragement along the way by helping others see that nothing can stop them from reaching their goals," says Tracy, "When I was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes, all the medical experts told me I’d be dead in 20 years and die with horrible complications!"

Tracy says, during her journey to the Brooklyn Bridge she hopes to raise money, so she can donate any unused funds to purchase diabetes supplies for children in need and the American Diabetes Association.

If you want to make a donation; you can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/40-Years-Beating-the-Odds-Bike-Ride



