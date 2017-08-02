NU aims for $30 million cuts in its budget



The University of Nebraska is looking for ways to close the budget gap after a $49 million shortfall due to reductions in state funding and rising

costs for the next couple of years.

NU President Hank Bounds announced $24 million in cuts Wednesday morning. The university is aiming for $30 million cuts over the next two years. He said the leftover $19 million of the shortfall is supposed to be made up by the enrollment growth and the tuition increase of about 9 percent.

Bounds said there will be staff cuts including the loss of at least 100 positions. He didn't specify what areas in the university system the jobs would be reduced.

The university is looking to save money in areas of facilities/energy, information technology, campus purchasing and human resources over the next two years.

All these cost saving measures will make up 80 percent of the $30 million.

NU is also looking to save money by consolidating services, restructuring operations and improving efficiencies.

President Bounds said he's committed to keeping the university's momentum going. He said NU's highest priorities were protecting the affordability and academic quality across the four campuses.