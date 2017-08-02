Dennis Crawford runs for Fortenberry's seat in Congress

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Tuesday some local residents met for a town hall held by congressional candidate Dennis Crawford.

Crawford, a democrat, is running for the First Congressional District of Nebraska against Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Crawford is making healthcare concerns his primary focus for election.

"Healthcare is the top priority I'm hearing far and away from voters, so the first step is protecting the affordable care act,” Crawford said. “It definitely needs some changes. It's done a great job expanding coverage, A poor job of controlling costs. The next step is to come up with a bipartisan solution."

Crawford also plans to focus on bipartisan lawmaking, working across the aisle to create solutions for all Nebraskans.