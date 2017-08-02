LSW students receive Chromebooks

Locker checkout day at Lincoln Southwest consists of photo ids, parking passes, and booster club sign ups. But this year, students had one extra step–to pick up their new laptops.

For the first time, students in grades 9-12 will check–out their own Chromebooks.



"It doesn't replace good instruction, it enhances it and so we have several opportunities here to leverage this so that we can maximize learning. An easy one as we make this transition is communication. It's just another tool for students and teachers to be able to communicate with each other," said principal Mike Gillotti.

Almost 2,000 students will be receiving the laptops.



"I think it will help us understand it more because there is so much technology in our teenage years anyways. So it will make us understand what we're learning more because it will be through technology," said student Campbell Sharpe.

The school says this will connect and engage students in new ways to further their learning goals.



"I think it will end up making learning easier, and can be easier for all students to get the same education or way of learning," said student Noelle Vampola.

Southwest is not alone, in fact, all high schools in Lincoln will be receiving Chromebooks this year.



"I think it's a good way that this can expand our learning in the classroom because we already do so much on computers so why not just have them always, instead of getting mobile apps and going to labs," said student Dylan Lawrence.

Gillotti says at the end of the 2018 school year, laptops will be checked in for routine maintenance and will be re–distributed in the fall.



"This is a whole new window for our teachers to be able to get quick assessment feedback to kids and to see where students are at," said Gillotti.



The locker checkout today was for sophomores and seniors, while tomorrow will be for freshman and juniors. There will also be a make–up day on August 10th.