NEB SOC: Miramontez Signs with FC Kansas City

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Former Husker Sydney Miramontez signed with the FC Kansas City Blues, the team announced on Wednesday.

Miramontez, who played for Nebraska from 2013 to 2016, had been training with FCKC and playing for the WPSL’s GSI Pride. While at NU, she started 48 of 75 appearances, scoring six goals and tallied 14 assists. As a senior in 2016, Miramontez led the Huskers in assists (7) and earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades in helping Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament. She also achieved third-team NSCAA All-Great Lakes Region and Big Ten All-Tournament Team status.

In 2013, Miramontez claimed Big Ten All-Freshman honors and helped the Huskers win the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. Nebraska posted a 19-4-1 record to advance to the NCAA Tournament in her first season with the program. In 2014, Miramontez made 12 appearances, scoring one goal. In 2015, she started all 17 games and led the team in assists (5), while scoring one goal.

A Lenexa, Kan., native, Miramontez played club soccer for Sporting Blue Valley under Coach Vlatko Andonovski, who is now the head coach for FCKC. Miramontez joins former Husker Caroline Flynn on the FCKC roster.