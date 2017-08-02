Super Fair kicks off Friday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off tomorrow.

The theme this year is Let the Good Times Grow.

It lasts for 10 days.

You can get free admission tickets at Casey’s, West Gate Bank, Super Saver or Russ’s Market, or pay $3.00 per person and Parking is $5.00.

For more information on all the events taking place at this year’s Super Fair, go to their website.