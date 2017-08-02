Rep. Bacon to re-introduce the Kerrie Orozco Act

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon will re– introduce the Kerrie Orozco Act in congress this spring.

This legislation honors Orozco, whose husband, Hector was working on his citizenship when his wife was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Since her May 2015 death he's seen many obstacles, and would need to wait four more years before applying for citizenship.

If passed, this legislation would waive this waiting period for anyone in Hector's situation.

"It essentially waives the time requirement for citizenship. They still have to meet all other eligibilities,” said Immigration Attorney Kristin Fearnow.

Bacon is optimistic the bill will be positively received by both parties as it gained support of the NAACP on Wednesday.

"I'm getting a lot of pledges from senior leadership to move this bill, and we think it's needed. And now to have NAACP support it'll just increase the broad base of support the bill has,” Bacon said.

It already has the support of many Nebraska representatives.

In a statement made last year by former Omaha representative Brad Ashford, he said helping the Orozco family was the obvious choice.

"Kerrie's husband Hector came to me seeking help for their children, it was clear this is something we could do in congress,” Ashford said.

Members of OPD say that this bill would allow Orozco's legacy to impact families across the nation.

"I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to this amazing woman who touched Omaha and now has the opportunity to reach across and touch the country."

There is already similar legislation in place for family of fallen military service members; Congressman Bacon says this would give people like Hector Orozco the same courtesy.