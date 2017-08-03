The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani 

fpaghmani@klkntv.com 

 It's a 10 day fair; and everyday there is a different theme for the fair today starts with Let The Good Times Grow.

This year, the fair has an attraction you won't want to miss this year.You'll be able to watch three sharks roam around in water of a semi-trailer tank. For all of you animal lovers; you'll be able to enter the wild animal encounter; featuring exotic animals.

Some other things to look forward to is live musical performances, fair food, and carnival rides like the ferris wheel.

You can pick up free fair admission tickets at: West Gate Bank, Casey's, Super Saver and Russ's Market locations in Lancaster County. Otherwise you'll have to pay $3.00 in person at the fairgrounds and parking is $5.00. 

Lancaster County Super Fair opens at 8:00 am.m it's located at: 4100 N. 84th Street, Lincoln NE 68507.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck fire causes run-off concern

    Truck fire causes run-off concern

    A truck fire cause concern about fluid run-off tonight. 

    More >>

    A truck fire cause concern about fluid run-off tonight. 

    More >>

  • Nebraska patrol accused of requiring pelvic exams for women

    Nebraska patrol accused of requiring pelvic exams for women

    Nebraska patrol accused of requiring pelvic exams for women

    A new federal lawsuit has accused the Nebraska State Patrol of forcing female recruits to submit to invasive, medically unnecessary pelvic exams before they can be hired. 

    More >>

    A new federal lawsuit has accused the Nebraska State Patrol of forcing female recruits to submit to invasive, medically unnecessary pelvic exams before they can be hired. 

    More >>

  • The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

    The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

    The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani  fpaghmani@klkntv.com   It's a 10 day fair; and everyday there is a different theme for the fair today starts with Let The Good Times Grow. This year, the fair has an attraction you won't want to miss this year.You'll be able to watch three sharks roam around in water of a semi-trailer tank. For all of you animal lovers; you'll be able to enter the wild animal encounter; featuring exotic animals. Some other things to look forward...More >>
    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani  fpaghmani@klkntv.com   It's a 10 day fair; and everyday there is a different theme for the fair today starts with Let The Good Times Grow. This year, the fair has an attraction you won't want to miss this year.You'll be able to watch three sharks roam around in water of a semi-trailer tank. For all of you animal lovers; you'll be able to enter the wild animal encounter; featuring exotic animals. Some other things to look forward...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.