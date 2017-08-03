The Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off today

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

It's a 10 day fair; and everyday there is a different theme for the fair today starts with Let The Good Times Grow.

This year, the fair has an attraction you won't want to miss this year.You'll be able to watch three sharks roam around in water of a semi-trailer tank. For all of you animal lovers; you'll be able to enter the wild animal encounter; featuring exotic animals.

Some other things to look forward to is live musical performances, fair food, and carnival rides like the ferris wheel.

You can pick up free fair admission tickets at: West Gate Bank, Casey's, Super Saver and Russ's Market locations in Lancaster County. Otherwise you'll have to pay $3.00 in person at the fairgrounds and parking is $5.00.

Lancaster County Super Fair opens at 8:00 am.m it's located at: 4100 N. 84th Street, Lincoln NE 68507.