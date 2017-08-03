LPD investigates 5 cases of counterfeit money

A truck fire cause concern about fluid run-off tonight.More >>
A federal judge in Lincoln has sentenced mother and son business owners to prison and has fined them millions, calling the synthetic marijuana they sold poison.More >>
The parents of a student sexually assaulted by an Omaha math teacher have sued the district and some administrators, saying school officials did nothing to stop the teacher.More >>
Authorities are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in northeast Nebraska.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare near Holmes Lake Tuesday Morning. Denise Howell was riding her bike to work on the west side of the lake near this dam before 7:30 a.m. That's when she said a coyote crossed in front of her, then went after her. "He walked off to the side.More >>
During his 11 years as vice chancellor of student affairs, Franco spearheaded initiatives that encouraged students to aspire to leadership and civic involvement.More >>
Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a small fire early this morning in northeast Lincoln.More >>
Police later found a baseball-sized circular piece of concrete that had been thrown at the windshield.More >>
A new study by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln housed Midwest Road Safety Facility (MwRSF) shows raising the bar a few inches could pave the way for safer driving, and less costly road maintenance.More >>
Cooler and breezy today with a partly cloudy sky...More >>
