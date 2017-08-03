LPD investigates 5 cases of counterfeit money - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD investigates 5 cases of counterfeit money

Lincoln Police said there have been five cases relating to counterfeit money this week.

Police said a delivery driver for Toppers Pizza was given some fake cash early Thursday morning.

Officers said a man approached the driver from a driveway near SW 10th and W Garfield streets around 2 a.m.

LPD said the man paid with two counterfeit $20 bills.

