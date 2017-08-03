Local woman catches a window prowler

A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare after she caught a man lurking in her window.

Lincoln Police said it happened at a home near 48th and Highway 2 Wednesday morning.

They said a 41-year-old woman caught a man watching her change through her window.

Officers said when she saw the man, he ran away.

Police described the suspect as a white male, in his 30s and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and jeans.