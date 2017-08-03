Mayor appoints coalition to develop transportation strategy

A truck fire cause concern about fluid run-off tonight.More >>
A federal judge in Lincoln has sentenced mother and son business owners to prison and has fined them millions, calling the synthetic marijuana they sold poison.More >>
The parents of a student sexually assaulted by an Omaha math teacher have sued the district and some administrators, saying school officials did nothing to stop the teacher.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare near Holmes Lake Tuesday Morning. Denise Howell was riding her bike to work on the west side of the lake near this dam before 7:30 a.m. That's when she said a coyote crossed in front of her, then went after her. "He walked off to the side.More >>
Authorities are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in northeast Nebraska.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare after she caught a man lurking in her window. Lincoln Police said it happened at a home near 48th and Highway 2 Wednesday morning. They said a 41-year-old woman caught a man watching her change through her window.More >>
A tribe news release says that, between April 17 and June 2, a podiatry instrument may not have been properly sterilized between patients.More >>
A new study by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln housed Midwest Road Safety Facility (MwRSF) shows raising the bar a few inches could pave the way for safer driving, and less costly road maintenance.More >>
During his 11 years as vice chancellor of student affairs, Franco spearheaded initiatives that encouraged students to aspire to leadership and civic involvement.More >>
Cooler and breezy today with a partly cloudy sky...More >>
