August 3rd Husker Football Practice Report

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Offense Progressing and Moving Forward

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team completed its fifth day of fall camp on Thursday, practicing outside the Hawks Championship Center on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields for just over two hours. The Huskers practiced in helmets and full pads for the first time this fall.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf addressed the media after practice.

“We’ve thrown a lot at them, mostly review and a couple tweaks,” Langsdorf said. “For the most part, they’ve handled it pretty well. As a group we’re way further along than the last couple of years. The experience with some of the veteran guys has been able to push that thing ahead quickly and it’s looked pretty good.”

Langsdorf briefly touched on the new additions and how they’ve progressed.

“In general as a group, the veteran guys have been able to challenge them a little bit,” Langsdorf said. “There are a few new faces, you talk about [quarterback] Tanner [Lee] being a new guy but he’s been around all last year. He hadn’t played much for us but he’s been around. We’ve been able to challenge those guys with a lot of information. They’ve responded well.”

Langsdorf also commented on the running back group.

“It’s been a good rotation between [Mikale] Wilbon and [Devine] Ozigbo,” he said. “We’ve been able to get Jaylin Bradley some work and that’s been kind of fun to see. [Tre] Bryant has gotten a lot of good reps. There’s a fuller four-man rotation there, which is heavy but I like the way we’ve been able to hit some inside runs. They’ve increased a few things. Jaylin Bradley has done really well at catching the ball in the backfield which has been fun to see. We’ve got some good, hard runs from Tre [Bryant] and Devine [Ozigbo]. As a whole, it’s a good group, really solid group.”

Langsdorf made additional comments regarding freshman Jaylin Bradley.

“He’s really athletic and talented, which has stood out to me,” Langsdorf said. “He has a ways to go and understanding what we’re doing but he’s working on it. When he has the ball in his hands, he’s explosive and fun to see. He’s had a couple of really nice runs, a lot of screening and came out of the backfield nicely, so he’s doing a good job of showing what he has talent wise. He just has to continue to learn but he’s been pushing this group. It’s been fun seeing how quickly he’s picked it up.”

The Huskers take tomorrow off, but will be back on the practice field on Saturday morning as they continue their first week of training camp. Check huskers.com for more information.