Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off

The Lancaster County Super Fair kicked off this morning.

This year is the 147th anniversary of the Lancaster County Super Fair, and they have added on to their long list of food and attractions.



"We've got Austin Blue's Barbeque is coming out, and Pineapple Whip, and then we've got our long, long time favorites, always a line at the Funnel Cakes and Lolo's Hamburgers," said Managing Director Amy Dickerson.

In addition to food, the fair also has exciting animal encounters, a ranch demo and a wild west show, to name a few.

One of the new attractions that is catching people's eyes is sharks.



"Folks are going to be able to come out and 3 or 4 times a day the divers are going to dive in the shark tank out here like on the fairgrounds and talk about the three nurse sharks that we have out," said Dickerson.

The Super Fair has the only traveling shark experience in the nation.

Shark shows are scheduled daily.



"Sharks are intriguing to me, and they are very interesting animals," said visitor Dayton Hicks.



"I like to watch shark movies so I just want to see the sharks," said visitor Bella Johnson.

Our own Rod Fowler was out there today MCing the kickoff VIP luncheon.

The fair runs from Thursday August 3rd-Saturday, August 12th.

There are multiple businesses where you can pick up free tickets.. Parking is $5.

http://www.lancastereventcenter.org/super-fair-home

