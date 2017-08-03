Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation Grant provides bright future for Kearney

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A Downtown Commercial Program grant fund is helping businesses throughout Kearney.

The program is giving business owners money to fix up the appearance of their buildings.

For the past 10 years, the city of Kearney has been giving businesses facade grants.

"Now we have a $50,000 grant available to businesses in downtown Kearney,” said assistant city manager of Kearney Paul Briseno.

Briseno said the program gives businesses an opportunity to apply for these grants.

“We distributed that into 3 grants, two $20,000 grants, one $10,000 grant. It requires 50 percent match and allows businesses to take advantage of it,” said Briseno.

It gives businesses an opportunity to work with the city to put work into their business.

"To redevelop front of their building, the facade interior work, as well fire sprinklers, exiting, entrances,” said Briseno.

Briseno said for this work to be done, it could be very expensive.

"The obstacles that are very difficult for business owners to overcome because the expense associated with it. The reason why that is because we have so much older buildings in order to bring them up to new codes, its quite expensive at times,” said Briseno.

In order to apply, Briseno said it is a very easy process.

"Any business can request that grant. If you're in the food business, retail, anyone in particular, as long as you have a business in downtown Kearney,” said Briseno.

All you have to do is apply on the city of Kearney’s website.

"The $50,000 is coming directly from the community development block grant which come from the federal government, down to the state, down to the city,” said Briseno.

If you’re a property owner that wants to apply for this grant, the deadline is September 1.