Metro Community College Camp lets Children Cook

Kids in Omaha got the chance to run and cook in a restaurant yesterday...

It's a part of a program with metro community college that give kids a chance to learn how to cook top chef cuisines...
Kids learn how to prep and cook food...
They even wait tables and serve customers up front...

15 kids ages 8 to 13 attended the camp in its first year.
Organizers say the camp is also helping kids learn communication skills and how to work calmly under pressure...

