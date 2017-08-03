Metro Community College Camp lets Children Cook

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Kids in Omaha got the chance to run and cook in a restaurant yesterday...

It's a part of a program with metro community college that give kids a chance to learn how to cook top chef cuisines...

Kids learn how to prep and cook food...

They even wait tables and serve customers up front...

15 kids ages 8 to 13 attended the camp in its first year.

Organizers say the camp is also helping kids learn communication skills and how to work calmly under pressure...