LPD makes arrest in overdose death investigation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 00:22 a.m., members of the Lincoln Police Department were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Thomasbrook on the report of an overdose on ecstasy. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but 18 year old Bryson Blohn died after being transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.



The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office ordered an autopsy while members of the Lincoln Police Department completed interviews and analyzed evidence.

Pathologists determined the cause of death was from the toxic effects of methylenedioxyamphetamine/methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy).

The Nebraska State Laboratory completed analysis of drug evidence seized during a search of the residence where officers were called. Two capsules seized as evidence were confirmed to be methylenedioxyamphetamine (ecstasy).



The investigative efforts included the searches of homes and vehicles, interviews, the analysis of digital and physical evidence, and the review of autopsy results. This work combined with collaboration with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of 18-year-old Gabriel Swanson of Lincoln this evening for delivery of a controlled substance.



=