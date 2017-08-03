Dutch Harley enthusiasts visit Lincoln

A big night at Frontier Harley Davidson in Lincoln.

They had some special visitors Thursday evening.

The local Frontier Hog group met up with Harley owners from Europe. 45 Dutch Hog members rolled into town.

They are part of the largest Hog Chapter in Europe. They're traveling through on their way to Sturgis.

"After World War 2, a lot of World War 2 bikes were left in Europe and in the Netherlands, so we got a huge amount of those bikes still in the Netherlands ridden by enthusiasts," says Bert Wennekes, Netherlands.

The reception Thursday evening at Frontier Harley Davidson included food, drinks and a live band.