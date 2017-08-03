Family Fishing Night with Governor Ricketts

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

Some local families got the chance to fish tonight with Governor Ricketts.

It was for Family Fishing Night.

It's put on by Nebraska Game and Parks.

Fishing accounts for a large boost to Nebraska's economy.

It supports 3,076 jobs and has economic impact of $321 million per year ($210 million in retail sales).

The event is held at lakes and ponds across Nebraska to encourage families to enjoy bonding time together.

"It's a great way to get kids introduced to fishing and a great family activity that involves being outside and see the great natural beauty we have in our state. We've got a number of lakes across the state where we hold these events," said Governor Pete Ricketts.

The fishing gear and bait are provided to those with a permit, but permits aren't required for fishers thirteen or younger.

To view where all of these events are held and when follow this link to the Nebraska Game and Parks website.