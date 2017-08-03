Family Fishing Night with Governor Ricketts

A truck fire cause concern about fluid run-off tonight.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Thomasbrook on the report of an overdose on ecstasy.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare after she caught a man lurking in her window. Lincoln Police said it happened at a home near 48th and Highway 2 Wednesday morning. They said a 41-year-old woman caught a man watching her change through her window.More >>
A federal judge in Lincoln has sentenced mother and son business owners to prison and has fined them millions, calling the synthetic marijuana they sold poison.More >>
Lincoln Police said there have been five cases relating to counterfeit money this week. Police said a delivery driver for Toppers Pizza was given some fake cash early Thursday morning. Officers said a man approached the driver from a driveway near SW 10th and W Garfield streets around 2 a.m. LPD said the man paid with two counterfeit $20 bills.More >>
A Lincoln woman got a bit of scare near Holmes Lake Tuesday Morning. Denise Howell was riding her bike to work on the west side of the lake near this dam before 7:30 a.m. That's when she said a coyote crossed in front of her, then went after her. "He walked off to the side.More >>
A tribe news release says that, between April 17 and June 2, a podiatry instrument may not have been properly sterilized between patients.More >>
The parents of a student sexually assaulted by an Omaha math teacher have sued the district and some administrators, saying school officials did nothing to stop the teacher.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler announced the appointment of a 25-member Citizens’ Transportation Coalition to develop a recommendation on Lincoln’s future transportation system and how it will be funded.More >>
