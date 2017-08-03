Family Fishing Night with Governor Ricketts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Family Fishing Night with Governor Ricketts

Family Fishing Night at Holmes Lake

Some local families got the chance to fish tonight with Governor Ricketts.

It was for Family Fishing Night.

It's put on by Nebraska Game and Parks.

Fishing accounts for a large boost to Nebraska's economy.

It supports 3,076 jobs and has economic impact of $321 million per year ($210 million in retail sales).

The event is held at lakes and ponds across Nebraska to encourage families to enjoy bonding time together.

"It's a great way to get kids introduced to fishing and a great family activity that involves being outside and see the great natural beauty we have in our state. We've got a number of lakes across the state where we hold these events," said Governor Pete Ricketts.

The fishing gear and bait are provided to those with a permit, but permits aren't required for fishers thirteen or younger.

To view where all of these events are held and when follow this link to the Nebraska Game and Parks website.

