Report released detailing misconduct by State Patrol

State officials released the results of a review of the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday afternoon.

The report found that former State Patrol Superintendent Brad Rice interfered with internal affairs investigations on at least four occasions.

"That inappropriate conduct was, of course, the catalyst for the governor's decision to terminate Colonel Rice several weeks ago," said Jason Jackson, Nebraska's Chief Human Resources Officer, who conducted the review.

Rice's interference includes two "use of force" incidents - notably one where a man was killed in a high-speed chase involving a State Trooper.

Six NSP staff members are still suspended following the incident.

Another incident found Rice downplayed the significance of a video showing a trooper hitting someone in the head with the butt of a rifle.

"We found that in those two use of force cases from 2016 there was conduct that gave rise to a reasonable suspicion of dishonesty and dereliction of duty," Jackson said.

The report lists several other instances where Rice used his position and influence to inappropriately assign investigators to cases and violate the agency's chain of command.

It also highlights a case in which Rice learned of a harassment complaint by a female recruit over an inappropriate medical exam.

The report says nothing was done to follow up on the complaint, and there was never a formal investigation into the incident.

"Colonel Rice's response to an allegation of workplace harassment was far below our expectations for the response of leaders in state government to allegations of that degree of severity," Jackson said.

The report also highlighted a pattern of the State Patrol failing to notify the Crime Commission when officers were terminated for wrongful conduct or resigned - including 12 cases over a 10 year period where conduct "should have been reviewed" and was not.

The review also contains many suggestions for improvement and other corrective measures for the agency to implement going forward, some of which are already being put in place.

