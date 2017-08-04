Citizens For Improved Transit Provides Rides To The Fair

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



If you're planning on going to the Lancaster County Super Fair; you can get there without a hassle.

The Citizens For Improved Transit bus will wait for you at 84th and Adams. After being picked up you'll even be dropped off at the entrance.

Workers at the bus transit say you'll save time and money if you choose to get picked up.



This service is free of charge and to people of all ages. The bus will run throughout the day; so if you miss one, you'll be able to catch another.



If you have a disability making it hard to get to the pick up locations; an employee at the fair will come and pick you up, but you need to have a reservation.

