Authorities say salmonella sufferers all ate at same cafe

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say all the people with confirmed diagnoses of salmonella ate at the same cafe in northeast Nebraska.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department also reported Thursday that the total of confirmed cases has been raised to 20 from 15 and said there are eight probable cases.

The source of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed, but the department says investigators have found a common factor among the confirmed cases: All of the people ate at Red Door Coffee in West Point. The department says the Red Door's owners and staffers are cooperating with investigators.

Medical experts say salmonella is caused by bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. It usually is spread by eating contaminated food. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.