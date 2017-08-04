By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Mayor Beutler's Office

Mayor Chris Beutler today called for the public to support the Walmart Diaper Drive to help Lincoln families. The Mayor kicked off the campaign at the N. 27th Street Walmart with representatives of the company and the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). The diapers will be used by participants in two LLCHD programs -- the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program and the Healthy Families America home visitation program.

Diapers can be dropped off until 8 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at these four Walmart locations.

4701 N. 27th Street

3400 N. 85th Street

8700 Andermatt

2500 Jamie Lane

StarTran buses will be parked near the entrances to the stores to collect the diapers. The agencies have a special need for larger diapers, sizes 3 and above.

“Every parent knows that having adequate diapers is essential to keeping young children happy and healthy,” Beutler said. “But we also know that diapers are a big expense, and that presents a challenge for our low-income families. I want to thank Walmart, our Health Department and StarTran for providing this opportunity for the entire community to support these children and families.”

“Walmart strongly believes in giving back to the communities that we are part of,” said Dale Dauenhauer, Store Manager at the Jamie Lane Walmart. “While partnering with the City of Lincoln, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and WIC we are excited to host this diaper drive. As a first-time parent, or a family welcoming in another family member, we know that diapers and diaper wipes are essential items. We will have associates available at all four Lincoln stores for anyone who wants to donate to this great opportunity to support WIC and the Healthy Families America home visitation program

The WIC program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, community referrals and other services to low-income pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding moms as well as children up to age 5. The Healthy Families America program provides home visitors who help families

improve their health status and learn about pregnancy, infant care, postpartum care and breastfeeding.

“Our department works with these families every day,” said Charlotte Burke, interim Health Director. “Public donations like this take some of the stress and worry out of their lives.”

For more information on WIC, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (listed under Dental Health and Nutrition Services). For more information on the Healthy Families America programs, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (click on Community Health Services).