Police say 12-year-old driver wrecked her mom's car

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP)

        North Platte authorities say a 12-year-old girl who took her mom's car without permission got caught the hard way: in a collision.

        The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, when the car she was driving east collided at an intersection with a northbound car. Police say the girl had halted for a stop sign but apparently didn't see the other car as she drove out into traffic.

        She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It's unclear whether the other driver was hurt.     Police cited the girl for driving without a license.

