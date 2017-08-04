Solar Eclipse Weather Forecast (8/4 update)

The big day for Nebraska is getting closer...

The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday August, 21st with the peak eclipse time occurring for Lincoln from 1:02 to 1:04 pm. The big question now is will the weather cooperate? If the sky is overcast then this will be a total bust for many Nebraskans. The eclipse date is over two weeks away which is a little tough for us to accurately forecast this far out but there are a couple long range models that can go out a few weeks. These models can tell us what exactly the cloud cover will be at a specific time but the general front and pressure patterns and if any storm systems are expected.

As of today (8/4) the long range models show a cold front with rain chances occurring some time between the 20th and 23rd with warm weather occurring before the rain chance. Again it's tough to pin point this far out but for fun we'll make a forecast.

A slight chance for morning t-showers with skies clearing throughout the day. At the time of the eclipse we'll be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. Sky coverage would likely be 25-50%.

Again this is for fun, the forecast is subject to drastic change! And we'll continue to update this periodically as we get closer to Aug 21st.

Make sure you have those eclipse glasses!

Jason Taylor

Morning/Midday Meteorologist

jtaylor@klkntv.com