Omaha man completes 365 days of charity work

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

An Omaha man has capped off 365 days of charity work by donating a car to a man in need.

31-year-old Mickey Manley made it his goal last July to spend an hour every day making a difference in the Omaha community. The pledge has included cleaning veterans' graves, volunteering at a nursing home and donating small amounts of money to local charities.

Manley gave a 1993 Acura to a resident of a local homeless shelter earlier this week.

He says he didn't do much charity work for most of his life, but that his father's death in 2013 made him reflect on what he could do to help others. Manley hopes his efforts encourage others to volunteer or donate.