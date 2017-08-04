Markel Steele sentenced to 100 years for Lincoln murder

North Platte authorities say a 12-year-old girl who took her mom's car without permission got caught the hard way: in a collision.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Thomasbrook on the report of an overdose on ecstasy.More >>
The big day for Nebraska is getting closer... The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday August, 21st with the peak eclipse time occurring for Lincoln from 1:02 to 1:04 pm.More >>
The report found that former State Patrol Superintendent Brad Rice interfered with internal affairs investigations on at least four occasions.More >>
Authorities say all the people with confirmed diagnoses of salmonella ate at the same cafe in northeast Nebraska.More >>
45 Dutch Hog members rolled into town.More >>
Lincoln Police said there have been five cases relating to counterfeit money this week. Police said a delivery driver for Toppers Pizza was given some fake cash early Thursday morning. Officers said a man approached the driver from a driveway near SW 10th and W Garfield streets around 2 a.m. LPD said the man paid with two counterfeit $20 bills.More >>
A 22-year-old Kansas man has been charged with vehicular homicide for the crash deaths of four Iowa residents in western Nebraska.More >>
There was a special ceremony honoring a Nebraska National Guard member in Lincoln Thursday. Colonel James Stevenson Jr. took part in his final strato-tanker flight.More >>
During a race in Belleville Kansas last August, Clauson was critically injured and later died at Bryan West in Lincoln. Dan Alexander received his heart.More >>
Very pleasant today with lots of sunshine and light winds...More >>
