Markel Steele sentenced to 100 years for Lincoln murder

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Markel Steele, 18, was sentenced Friday for the murder of Christopher Coleman.  

Steele was given 60 years to life for the shooting of Coleman in December of 2015.  

Steele was also sentenced 40 to 50 years for 1st degree assault for shooting and paralyzing Jerry Griffis Jr. in the same incident.

