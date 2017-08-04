In This Moment concert moved to PBA - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

In This Moment concert moved to PBA

Posted: Updated:

Due to possible bad weather, a rock concert has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The In This Moment: Lincoln On The Streets Concert series slated for Centennial Mall & N Street on Saturday, August 5th has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Opening for the show is Motionless in White + VIMIC.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.