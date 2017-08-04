In This Moment concert moved to PBA

Due to possible bad weather, a rock concert has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The In This Moment: Lincoln On The Streets Concert series slated for Centennial Mall & N Street on Saturday, August 5th has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Opening for the show is Motionless in White + VIMIC.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available.