Percy finishes 29th at IAAF World Championships

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska track and field thrower Nick Percy finished 29th in the discus at the IAAF World Championships in London on Friday. Percy, competing for Great Britain, posted a best throw of 186-9 (56.93m) on his final attempt.

Percy was Britain's lone representative in the discus after claiming his second straight British discus championship in July with a winning mark of 199-5 (60.78m) at the British Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. Percy, a two-time Big Ten champion and the 2016 NCAA champion in the event, is entering his senior season at Nebraska.

Former Husker high jumper Marusa Cernjul will compete for Slovenia next Thursday, Aug. 10. Cernjul finished 21st at the Olympics last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and she was ninth at the European Indoor Championships this year. Cernjul's lifetime best is 6-4 (1.93m).

Cernjul was a first-team All-American in the high jump for Nebraska at the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Championships and won the Big Ten outdoor title as a freshman in 2012. Her personal best in college was 6-1 1/4 (1.86), which ranks fourth in NU outdoor history.